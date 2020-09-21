Maharashtra: 10 killed in Bhiwandi building collapse; 11 rescued

Seven children and three others were killed and 11, including a four-year-old boy, rescued after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town on Monday, police said.

Around 10 persons are still feared trapped after the building caved in at 3.40 am, police said, adding search operations are underway.

Personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF)were seen pulling out the boy from the debris and feeding him water. Bhiwandi is a powerloom town around 10 km from Thane.