Mahant Narendra Giri's death: FIR against Anand Giri, others

An FIR has been registered against Anand Giri and others named in the suicide note of Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad. Giri was found dead in his residence at Baghambari Math in Allahabad on September 20.

The charge of abetment of suicide has been lodged against Anand Giri and two others in the First Information Report (FIR), reported CNN-News18 that has accessed its copy.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad is the largest organisation of sadhus in India.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP Singh, Mahant Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples. At the site of the suicide, a purported suicide note of seven-eight pages was also found in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life.

The seer wrote he was upset with one of his disciples, the police said. He also delegated various responsibilities to his disciples in the note, they said.

In the suicide note, the seer also talked about the construction of a 'samadhi'. Singh said the decision on it would also be taken by the Akhara Parishad's office bearers.

The information about the seer's death was shared with the chief minister's office, the IGP said.

Several political and religious leaders condoled his demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death, saying the mahant played an important role in bringing together different streams of seer bodies while remaining dedicated to spiritual traditions.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The death of Mahant Narendra Giri ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti."

(With inputs from PTI)