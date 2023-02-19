 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

MahaMetro looking at 'Neo' system for smaller cities: Official

PTI
Feb 19, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

The Centre and the state government are viewing this development positively, Dixit said at the foundation day programme of the MahaMetro here on Saturday.

Representative Image

MahaMetro is working on the feasibility of implementing the Metro Neo system in cities having a population of up to 20 lakh, with Nashik being the frontrunner, its Managing Director Brijesh Dixit has said.

The Centre and the state government are viewing this development positively, Dixit said at the foundation day programme of the MahaMetro here on Saturday.

”We have full faith that we will be successful in this task as well,” he said.

The ’Metro Neo’ is a trolley bus system with overhead electric traction and rubber tyres, and has the capability of being upgraded to a light metro system. Dixit said the second phase of Nagpur Metro rail will be completed in the next five years, with work set to begin from April.