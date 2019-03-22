Mahagathbandhan announces seat-sharing formula in Bihar, Sharad Yadav to fight on RJD symbol

The opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar on Friday announced its seat-sharing formula for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state, half of which will be fought by Lalu Prasad's RJD and nine by Congress.

Former JD(U) president and NDA convener Sharad Yadav will be contesting on an RJD symbol and merge his party Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) with it after the Lok Sabha polls, RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha and RJD state president Ram Chandra Purve told newsmen.

Recent entrants to the Grand Alliance Upendra Kushwahas Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and Mukesh Sahni's Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) will be field their candidates on five and three seats respectively.

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhis Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) has been given three seats.

Leaders of all alliance partners of the Mahagathbandhan, including BPCC president Madan Mohan Jha were present at the press conference.

However top leaders like Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Upendra Kushwaha, Sharad Yadav and Jitan Ram Manjhi were conspicuous by their absence.

Candidates were also announced for the Lok Sabha seats that go to polls in the first phase, for which filing of nominations will end on March 25 and votes will be cast on April 11.

The seat sharing announcement evoked angry outbursts at Sadaqat Ashram, the Congress headquarters in Bihar as supporters of former Aurangabad MP Nikhil Kumar raised angry slogans in protest against the seat going to HAM.