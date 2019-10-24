Mahad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Mahad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mahad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Mahad constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Mahad is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Raigad district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Mahad Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 67.28% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.97% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gogawale Bharat Maruti won this seat by a margin of 21256 votes, which was 11.74% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 181133 votes.Bharatshet Gogawale won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 14050 votes. SS polled 165984 votes, 51.6% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .