Mahad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Mahad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mahad is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Raigad district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Mahad Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 67.28% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.97% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gogawale Bharat Maruti won this seat by a margin of 21256 votes, which was 11.74% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 181133 votes.