Maha: Two killed, 17 injured in fire after blast in Nashik chemical plant

PTI
Jan 01, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

Two people were killed, and 17 others injured, four of them critically, in a massive fire triggered by a blast in a boiler of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday, officials said.

The blast in the Jindal Poly Films factory, located in Mundhegaon along the Mumbai-Agra highway in Igatpuri taluka, was so strong that it was heard in nearby villages. The fire and smoke could be seen from a distance.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tweeted some labourers are still stuck in the huge fire at Jindal factory and a search and rescue operation by the Fire Brigade is on.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said so far 19 persons have been rescued and 17 of them admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

"Four among them are critical while another one died," he said.

Speaking in Aurangabad, CM Shinde said the Air Force Station at Deolali (in Nashik district) will make a helicopter available for the rescue operation.