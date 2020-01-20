Maha, Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh likely to bring in anti-CAA resolution

After Kerala and Punjab, several other non-BJP states are mulling over bringing in a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The CPI(M) government in Kerala and the Congress government in Punjab have already passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the contentious CAA. Now, Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is planning to bring out such a resolution in the state assembly, news agency ANI has reported.

In talks with ANI, Congress spokesperson Raju Waghmare said the senior party leader Balasaheb Thorat had shared his stand on the CAA and even Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that the party was against the CAA. However, as far as the resolution against CAA is concerned, senior leaders of MVA will sit together and decide, said Waghmare.

Besides Maharashtra, states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh may consider bringing in a resolution in the legislative assemblies against the enforcement of the CAA, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has reportedly said.

"After Punjab, we are seriously thinking of passing a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act in (Congress-ruled) states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," Patel said.

He further said, "When so many state Assemblies pass resolutions with majority, it is a clear cut message to the Union government that you should seriously rethink this (CAA)."

Patel's comments came a day after his party colleague Kapil Sibal had said that states could not decide against implementing a law passed by the Parliament.

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has decided to move a resolution in the state Assembly against CAA in the Budget session beginning from January 24.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi refugees who came from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh on or before December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution.