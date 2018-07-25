Maharashtra govt to share 50% cost of railway projects in Naxal areas in the state: Minister

The Maharashtra government has agreed to share 50 per cent cost of railway projects in Naxal areas in the state, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain told the Lok Sabha today.

The two projects - Wadsa-Gadchiroli new line project (52.36km) and the Nagpur-Nagbhir gauge conversion project (116.15 km) will run through Naxal affected regions.

While the Wadsa-Gadchiroli line was sanctioned in 2011-12, the Wadsa yard remodeling part of the project was commissioned in July 2017. Further, land acquisition has been taken up by the state government, Gohain said.

The Nagpur-Nagbhir gauge conversion project (116.15 km) was included in Budget 2013-14, subject to obtaining the requisite clearances of the government.

The project has been shortlisted in the Board of Directors' meeting of Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Ltd for taking up the study-cum-viability assessment, he said.

"The funds to the project are allocated yearly on the basis of progress of work," the minister said.