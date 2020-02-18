App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 09:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maha govt to hold one-day meet to discuss water woes in Marathwada region

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will hold a one-day meet on February 20 with ministers and experts to discuss water woes of the state's Marathwada region

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will hold a one-day meet on February 20 with ministers and experts to discuss water woes of the state's Marathwada region, Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire said in Aurangabad on February 18.

Marathwada, with eight districts, has traditionally been a low-rainfall area and water has been at the centre of political fights as well as people's misery in the region.

"Eight ministers and water experts will take part in the one-day meet to discuss and find solutions to the water scarcity in Marathwada," Khaire said.

He informed that state Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh and Employment Guarantee Minister Sandipan Bhumare will attend the opening ceremony.

State Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil, Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde and Minister Abdul Sattar and Sanjay Bansode will also attend the ceremony, Khaire said.

Among the experts scheduled to attend are Pradeep Deshmukh, Uday Devlankar, Shankarrao Nagare and Vijay Borade, he added.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 09:12 pm

tags #agriculture #Maha Vikas Aghadi #Maharashtra

