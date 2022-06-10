English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Maha govt brings online system for transfer of Zilla Parishad school teachers to ensure transparency

    Earlier, the system for the transfer of these teachers was manual and there used to be allegations that certain teachers were influencing the process in their favour.

    PTI
    June 10, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
    Representative image (Image: ANI)

    Representative image (Image: ANI)


    The Maharashtra government has introduced an online system for the transfer of teachers of Zilla Parishad schools to ensure transparency in the process, state minister Hasan Mushrif has said.


    Earlier, the system for the transfer of these teachers was manual and there used to be allegations that certain teachers were influencing the process in their favour.


    Political intervention was also an issue in the earlier system. Earlier, the system for the transfer of these teachers was manual and there used to be allegations that certain teachers were influencing the process in their favour.


    Mushrif, who is Rural Development Minister, on Thursday launched the online system at Mantralaya, the state secretariat here. The new online system will handle the database of around two lakh ZP teachers in the state.


    The government had earlier formed a study group of ZP officials, which gave inputs to develop the software to two private companies hired by the department.

    Close

    Related stories


    ”This system will ensure maximum transparency in the transfer of teachers. The transfers will be made in a manner that it would ensure that the students would get quality teachers,” Mushrif said.


    Additional chief secretary of the Rural Development Department Rajesh Kumar said, ”Once a teacher fills in his or her information in the state database, it can be seen by other teachers as well. It will thus put a check on teachers who may fill in false information to influence the transfer system.”

    Every teacher eligible for transfer will have to give a list of 30 schools of his or her preference, he said. The online database comprises information about two lakh teachers, including some physically-challenged ones, widows, divorcees or single and those who are nearing retirement. These factors will be considered at the time of transfer, the senior official said

    PTI
    Tags: #Maharashtra Government #Rural Development Minister #schools #Transfers #zilla parishad
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 11:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.