    Maha governor's resignation proposal: Cong demands President sack Koshyari; 'better late than never', says Shiv Sena (UBT) faction

    The Congress and NCP also said Koshyari should have written to the President to discharge him of all responsibilities if he believed the position of the governor is Constitutional and not political one.

    PTI
    January 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
    Koshyari, who has been in the line of Opposition fire over his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji and shared a tumultuous relationship with the Opposition, on Monday said he has expressed a desire before Prime Minister Narendra Modi to quit the post. (Image: Twitter/@BSKoshyari)

    The Congress on Monday demanded Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who has expressed the desire to quit, be sacked by the President and not allowed to quit while the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction took a dig saying "better late than never".

    The Congress and NCP, both members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, also said Koshyari should have written to the President to discharge him of all responsibilities if he believed the position of the governor is Constitutional and not political one.

    Koshyari, who has been in the line of Opposition fire over his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji and shared a tumultuous relationship with the Opposition, on Monday said he has expressed a desire before Prime Minister Narendra Modi to quit the post.

    Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole alleged when MVA was in power (from November 2019 to June 2022), Koshyari's conduct and mentality as the governor was to break the Constitutional order.