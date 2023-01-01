 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maha government's health scheme to include more ailments for needy patients: CM Eknath Shinde

PTI
Jan 01, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

He was speaking at a midnight blood donation camp organised by the Thane unit of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena here.

Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the state government will revisit its health scheme to cover additional ailments under it for the benefit of maximum number of the needy people.

The CM also donated blood at the camp.

Shinde said the government will include additional ailments for patients under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule scheme, while some other illnesses which are not relevant will be removed from the scheme, he said.

"We want to see that this scheme benefits maximum number of needy persons and those who cannot afford costly treatments," he said.

Shinde also said the chief minister's relief fund "which was closed for two-and-a-half years", has been started and a sum of Rs 11 crore disbursed to more than 1,000 people in the last five months.