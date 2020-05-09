App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 09, 2020 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra COVID-19 tally rises to 20,228 after 1,165 new cases; death toll 779

The state also reported death of 48 patients, taking the death toll to 779, said a health department official.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,165 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 20,228.

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates

The state also reported death of 48 patients, taking the death toll to 779, said a health department official.

Follow our full coverage of coronavirus here.

First Published on May 9, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

