Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra COVID-19 tally rises to 20,228 after 1,165 new cases; death toll 779

The state also reported death of 48 patients, taking the death toll to 779, said a health department official.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,165 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 20,228.
First Published on May 9, 2020 08:50 pm