MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Maha: Case against 5 for cheating people in name of hefty returns on their money; 2 held

At least six investors lodged the FIR at the Barshi police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official said

PTI
January 16, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
(Representative Image)

(Representative Image)

A case was registered against five persons for allegedly duping people of over Rs 5 crore by promising them hefty returns on their investments in Barshi town in Solapur district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. Police said the prime accused, Vishal Phate and his wife are on the run, while his father and brother were arrested on Friday.

At least six investors lodged the FIR at the Barshi police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official said. He said as several investors are coming forward, the quantum of the scam will go up.

"As per the complaint, Phate used to lure people by promising hefty returns going up to 28 per cent on their money which he would claim to invest in share markets, algo trading, IPOs, and gray market through his firm. Phate, who had been accepting the money since 2019, gained the trust by giving good returns to some of his depositors," said Himmat Jadhav, additional superintendent of police (Solapur rural). He said the investors sensed that something was amiss and approached the police after Vishal Phate and his wife went incommunicado on January 9.

"We have fanned out teams to nab them. A lookout circular has also been issued against both the accused," said Jadhav.
PTI
Tags: #Crime #India
first published: Jan 16, 2022 02:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.