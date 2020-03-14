App
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2020 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maha: Boat capsizes off Mandwa coast,all 78 passengers rescued

The incident occurred around 10 am when the boat carrying 78 passengers hit a rock soon after leaving Mandwa, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

All 78 passengers were rescued from a boat, which capsized off Mandwa beach in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, an official said.

The incident occurred around 10 am when the boat carrying 78 passengers hit a rock soon after leaving Mandwa, the official said.

"After hitting the rock patch, water started entering the boat, due to which it started sinking," he said.

Soon, an alert was issued to the Marine Police and other agencies, following which a rescue operation was launched, he said.

All the passengers from the boat were safely evacuated and shifted to other boat, he said.

First Published on Mar 14, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

