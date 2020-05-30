App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra: 15 new COVID-19 cases detected in Nashik; tally at 1,166

According to a statement issued by the district administration, reports of 15 suspected patients came out positive late on Friday night.

PTI

At least 15 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Nashik district, taking the case count to 1,166 in the region, an official said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the district administration, reports of 15 suspected patients came out positive late on Friday night.

The district's COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,166, of which Malegaon has recorded 763 cases, followed Nashik city at 179 and 168 reported from other parts of the region, the release stated.

Close

As many as 56 infected persons from outside the district were also treated at hospitals here.

related news

Among the 61 COVID-19 deaths reported in the district, 48 patients were from Malegaon, eight from Nashik city, three from other parts of the district and two from outside the district.

A total of 786 persons have recovered from the infection in the district so far, the data stated.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 30, 2020 11:25 am

tags #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi-Moscow Air India flight returns after pilot found COVID-19 positive

Delhi-Moscow Air India flight returns after pilot found COVID-19 positive

Coronavirus crisis | Why we can’t foresee the pandemic’s long-term effects

Coronavirus crisis | Why we can’t foresee the pandemic’s long-term effects

US 'very saddened' by what happened to the relationship with China: Donald Trump

US 'very saddened' by what happened to the relationship with China: Donald Trump

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.