Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madras University UG, PG results declared: Direct link to check on November 2018 results

Madras University has declared the results of Undergraduate and Postgraduate degree examinations held in November 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Madras University has declared the results of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) degree examinations held in November 2018.

The students who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website of the University of Madras — egovernance.unom.ac.in. Students can also check their results at results.unomac.in and ideunom.ac.in.

UG results

Follow these steps to download your result: 

Step 1: Log on to the official website egovernance.unom.ac.in. The page will display 'UG/PG/professional degree examination results – November 2018'.

Step 2: Enter your registration number in the provided field.

Step 3: Click on 'Get marks'. Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 09:21 am

tags #India #Madras University

