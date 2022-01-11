MARKET NEWS

Madras High Court dismisses SpiceJet's appeal against winding up order

Credit Suisse AG had moved the high court under Section 433 (e) of the Companies Act 1956, under which the court can order to wind up the company if it fails to pay the dues.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
A Madras High Court division bench on January 11 dismissed SpiceJet's plea against winding up proceedings launched by Credit Suisse AG, a stock corporation registered under the laws of Switzerland.

Spice Jet had challenged the single judge bench order of Madras HC which had allowed the admission of winding up plea against the airline.

"The Madras HC stays execution of its order allowing winding up proceedings till January 28. SpiceJet is likely to issue challenge to winding up proceedings in the SC," CNBC quoted the airline as saying.

Credit Suisse AG had moved HC under Section 433 (e) of the Companies Act 1956, under which the court can order to wind up the company if it fails to pay the dues.

Earlier on December 6, the Madras High Court allowed Credit Suisse AG's winding up petition against SpiceJet for failing to pay around $20 million in dues to Switzerland-based SR Technics, which undertakes maintenance, repair and overhauling of Air Craft Engines for airlines.

The court has also directed the official liquidator to take over the assets of SpiceJet.

Allowing the petition, Justice Subramanian noted that SpiceJet had accepted its liabilities, in terms of an agreement entered between the two companies for a period of 10 years in 2011, by executing certificates of acceptance.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.