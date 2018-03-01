App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 24, 2018 06:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madras HC summons Chennai Collector on contempt plea

The Madras High Court has summoned a senior government official on a contempt petition filed against him for allegedly not complying with its order to pay compensation to the owner of a property which was acquired for the construction of MRTS here three decades ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Madras High Court has summoned a senior government official on a contempt petition filed against him for allegedly not complying with its order to pay compensation to the owner of a property which was acquired for the construction of MRTS here three decades ago.

Justice N Kirubakaran on Thursday ordered issuance of notice to Anbuselvan, District Collector of Madras and Land Acquisition Officer, returnable by March 5, on the contempt plea by TN Ramasamy seeking that the official be punished for 'wilful disobedience' of the July 31, 2017 court order.

As per the earlier order, the court had re-determined the payment to the petitioner for the land acquired by the state government for the purpose of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) 30 years ago.

The judge noted that even after it had passed the order, and in spite of notice and reminder, the respondent had not replied to the notice or complied with the order. "Prima facie there is a violation of court's order," it said.

related news

The authorities concerned are not sensitive to the court orders and this case is a classic example of how the directives are ignored and not complied with, he observed. The matter relates to the acquisition of 487 sq ft land from the petitioner in Mylapore village in 1993 by the then Madras Collector for alignment of MRTS after fixing Rs 2,53,056 as compensation.

Subsequently, the petitioner moved the high court seeking hike in compensation. On July 31 last year, the court fixed the compensation at Rs 35.44 lakh and directed the government to pay the entire amount with costs within 12 weeks from the date of receipt of copy of the order.

As the time prescribed by it expired on December 2017, the petitioner sent a notice on December 28, calling upon the Collector to pay the amount, which evoked no response, the petitioner submitted. Another reminder was sent on January 23, which too did not elicit any response following which he filed the contempt petition.

tags #India #Legal

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC