Madras HC stays defamation case against Stalin

The Madras High Court Thursday stayed proceedings in a defamation case against DMK president M K Stalin over certain remarks he made against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam. The court also directed tagging of all pending defamation cases filed in different courts on behalf of Palaniswami and ministers to enable it to pass an order on whether public prosecutors have the power to initiate such proceedings.

Justice Anand Venkatesh gave the direction while staying the defamation case proceedings against Stalin before a court in Chengalpet in neighbouring Kancheepuram district.

The judge also dispensed with Stalin's personal appearance.

The case relates to a criminal defamation complaint filed by the district public prosecutor of Kancheepuram before the principal sessions judge in connection with a speech made by Stalin at a wedding function on January 20.

According to the complaint, Stalin had allegedly made a defamatory speech in public against Palaniswami and Panneerselvam.

In his plea, Stalin sought quashing of the case.

Justice Venkatesh also directed the public prosecutor to tag all pending defamation cases filed by the city public prosecutor and public prosecutors of various districts on behalf of the chief minister and the ministers.

He said he would decide whether the public prosecutors have power to file such criminal defamation cases and posted the matter for August 8.