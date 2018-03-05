Madras HC stalls release of movie fraudulently funded using SBI's auto loan worth Rs 3.3 crore

The release of a Tamil movie allegedly produced from a loan granted for purchasing vehicles has been stalled by the Madras High Court, on an interim plea by the State Bank of India.

Justice CV Karthikeyan restrained White Screen Productions to release the feature film ‘Aruva Sanda’ till March 16. The movie stars Kabaddi player Raja and Malavika Menon in the lead roles. The production house was represented by Raja in the court.

A per a New Indian Express report, 13 people who include Raja secured a total loan of Rs 3.3 crore to purchase various types of cars. The bank said, for that, all of them furnished credentials which include the KYC (know your customer) details to the bank via an auto loan counsellor D Chitra.

The bank said that Chitra had placed misleading facts and dubious documents before the bank. Additionally, the bank claimed that she had also got access to the operating system in the computers and misused it to process/sanction the loans without the knowledge of the bank officials from a different mode.

The branch manager of the Velachery branch of SBI discovered the irregularity in October last year and notified them to the higher authorities. On investigation, it was found that the loan proceeds were utilised for the production of the film.

The High Court had earlier, on the bank’s plea, ordered the police to register a case against all 13 people including the producer and actors of the film, however, the police did not take any action. The bank eventually filed another civil suit to stall the release of the film.

Before the bench, the bank also prayed that it was entitled to the first charge from and out of the sale proceeds of the movie ‘Aruva Sanda’ produced in all languages, along with all audio, video, DVD, television and satellite telecasting rights.