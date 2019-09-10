App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 06:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madras HC seeks order copy transferring Karti Chidambaram case to special court

When the matter came up, a counter affidavit was filed by the Registrar General of the high court, justifying the transfer of cases.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Madras High Court has directed the prosecution to produce a copy of a lower court order transferring the cases against Karti Chidambaram to a special court designated to deal with cases involving MPs and MLAs.

Justice PD Audikesavalu gave the directive on Monday while hearing a petition against the transfer to the special court the criminal prosecution initiated by I-T Department against Karti and his wife Srinidhi pending before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore.

The judge then posted the matter after a week.

Close

When the matter came up, a counter affidavit was filed by the Registrar General of the high court, justifying the transfer of cases.

related news

The Registrar General, in the counter, said, the transfer of cases were made according to the orders of Supreme Court on September 12, 2018 and the offences alleged to have been committed by the petitioners are classified under section 279 A of Income Tax Act."

He said the penal provision for which the petitioners were charged provides for an imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than six months but which may extend up to seven years with fine.

The counter further said the EOW court in the cadre of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate does not have exclusive jurisdiction to try cases relating to violations of Income Tax Act.

It said the impugned transfer of the case to special Court in deference to the directions issued by the Supreme Court does not suffer from any legal infirmity as contended by the petitioners.

Senior counsel ARL Sunderesan, appearing for Karthi, submitted they were served with the copy of the circular of Registrar General only but not with the copy of the order passed by the magistrate concerned transferring the cases to the special court.

"If the copy of the order of magistrate is served only then we will come to know whether the transfer was made on the basis of high court circular or as per the Supreme Court order," Sunderesan said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 05:56 pm

tags #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.