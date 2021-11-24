MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Madras HC quashes order converting late CM Jayalalithaa's residence as memorial

The property's ownership is to be transferred to Jayalalithaa's niece J Deepa Jayakumar and her brother J Deepak, who had challenged the AIADMK's order by filing a writ petition.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 05:33 PM IST
Late CM Jayalalithaa's residence will not be converted into memorial.

Late CM Jayalalithaa's residence will not be converted into memorial.

The Madras High Court on November 24 set aside an order of the previous AIADMK regime to convert late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's residence, 'Veda Nilayam' as a memorial.

The property's ownership is to be transferred to Jayalalithaa's niece J Deepa Jayakumar and her brother J Deepak, who had challenged the AIADMK's order by filing a writ petition.  The property is located at the Poes Garden locality in Chennai.

After cancelling the conversion order dated July 22, 2020 of the Land Acquisition officer in Guindy under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the judge directed the authorities concerned to hand over the keys of the property back to the petitioners.

The court also permitted the Income Tax department to recover dues running to several crores of rupees from the petitioners.

The residential building in the upscale locality comprises office room, library, waiting room for guests and conference hall. Reportedly, it was bought by Jayalalithaa's mother in the late 1960's and it was home to the late chief minister for over three decades where several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called on her.

Close

Related stories

On August 17, 2017 then Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced Veda Nilayam would be converted into a memorial and opened to public in remembrance of her achievements and service to the people.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had in September 2020 adopted a Bill to replace an ordinance issued for possession of the house and to facilitate vesting of movable properties therein with the government. In January this year, Veda Nilayam, converted into a memorial, was declared open by Palaniswami.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AIADMK #India #J Jayalalithaa #Madras High Court
first published: Nov 24, 2021 05:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.