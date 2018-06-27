Madras HC bench sets up 'Environmental Fund'

In a novel, environmental-friendly move, the Madras High Court has set up an "Environmental Fund" to finance tree plantations or water bodies maintenance out of the costs imposed on litigants or voluntary donations by them. The Madurai bench of Justice D Krishnakumar created the fund when two parties to a civil case opted to contribute Rs 25,000 together to a welfare organisation after their dispute was resolved by the Mediation and Conciliation Centre.

The judge noted when parties in such cases volunteered to contribute some amount for a welfare measure earlier, the court would order remission of the amount to various organisations under different heads.

"This court is of the firm view that it is appropriate that the cost can also be paid to the Environmental Fund (EF)," Justice Krishnakumar said.

The judge also framed guidelines for the EF and said the member secretary of Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority would open a separate 'EF' account to deposit amounts received from various courts under this head.

The amounts would be received under the head "EF" and be used for planting and nurturing trees. The same fund could be used to clean and maintain water bodies also, he said.

The taluk Legal Services Committees could identify places to plant saplings and maintain it, while the district legal services authorities should submit a consolidated proposal to the Member secretary, requesting release of amounts from the EF, the judge said.