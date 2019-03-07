App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh's financial condition now better, says Kamal Nath

Nath expressed confidence his party, the Congress, would win 25 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh as the government has fulfilled 83 promises made in the manifesto.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said his 76-day-old government got "empty coffers", but it has since improved the state's financial health and worked for the people welfare, especially farmers.

He expressed confidence his party, the Congress, would win 25 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh as the government has fulfilled 83 promises made in the manifesto.

"We are done with 83 promises of the manifesto in 76 days," he told a press conference here.

"The others promises will be acted upon," he said, but did not mention the number of pending promises.

Nath, who is also the state Congress president, said "By tomorrow evening, loans up to Rs two lakh each of 25 lakh farmers in Madhya Pradesh would be waived.

"Our aim to write off the remaining loans of 25 lakh farmers shortly," he added.

"Despite getting empty coffers from the BJP which ruled the state for 15 years we have bettered the finances and waived farmers' loans," he added.

"I have given the account of my 76-day-old government and expect the previous state BJP government and also the Modi regime to give account of their 15 years and 5 years respectively," Nath said.

He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be unseated in the upcoming general elections.

In the 2014 polls, the BJP had won 26 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress had bagged the remaining three. PTI LAL RSY.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 09:48 pm

