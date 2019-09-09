App
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh tourism policy to focus on air connectivity for visitors

The Madhya Pradesh government is formulating a new tourism policy to ensure better air connectivity to visitors and to provide jobs to local youths, tourism minister Surendra Singh Baghel said.

It will also promote scenic locations and heritage hotels in the state as wedding destinations, he said.

"We are framing a new tourism policy which is more employment-oriented, especially for local youths. We will also provide better air connectivity and chopper facilities to domestic travellers for visiting different tourist destinations in the state," Baghel said on September 8.

He was addressing a function organised by the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India's (ADTOI) Madhya Pradesh chapter.

"The tourism department will also promote picturesque sites and heritage hotels as wedding destinations," he said.

It will also organise activities with tour operators for promoting tourism in the state, he added.

The government is also working on schemes to promote tourism in forest areas and to provide better medical facilities to visitors, state tourism secretary Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said on the occasion.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 11:55 am

tags #India

