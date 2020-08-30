Madhya Pradesh to give free transport to students appearing for NEET, JEE

In 2020, 858,000 candidates registered for JEE Main and 1.59 million for NEET (UG)

The Madhya Pradesh government on August 30 said it would give free transport to students appearing for NEET and JEE exams to be held next month.



JEE/NEET 2020 की परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने वाले मेरे प्यारे बच्चों ब्लॉक/जिला मुख्यालय से परीक्षा केंद्र तक जाने की मैंने नि:शुल्क परिवहन की व्यवस्था की है।

इस सुविधा का लाभ आप 31 अगस्त से 181 पर संपर्क कर या https/mapit.gov.in/covid-19 पर रजिस्टर कर प्राप्त कर सकते हो। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 30, 2020

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to make the announcement, "I will provide free transport to all my dear children appearing for JEE/NEET 2020 exam from block/district headquarters to the examination centre," he said:

Students who wish to avail of this facility may register on the government website or dial the hotline, he added.

Madhya Pradesh isn't the first to give free transport.

According to a report by News18, on August 28, the Odisha government also agreed to give free transportation to students who are appearing for the exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic and flood situation.

Students have been demanding cancellation/postponement of the exams given the raging coronavirus pandemic. The movement caught the eye of Greta Thunberg, who called the move deeply unfair.

However, academicians, on the other end of the spectrum, favour exams being held as usual. On August 27, over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisting that both exams should be held as per schedule in September 2020.

In 2020, 858,000 candidates registered for JEE Main and 1.59 million for NEET (UG). Among them, 741,000 candidates have downloaded the JEE admit cards. As for NEET, 684,000 candidates have downloaded admit cards.

On August 28,and sought postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams.