Madhya Pradesh to get ‘Cow Cabinet’ for cattle care: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmers welfare departments will be included in Madhya Pradesh's 'Cow Cabinet'.
Madhya Pradesh government is setting up a ‘cow cabinet’ aimed at protection and promotion of cattle in the state. The group’s first meeting will be held later this week, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on November 18.
The chief minister said the animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmers welfare departments will be included in the cow cabinet. The chief minister did not provide more details of the new initiative.
The state government has been taking a number of steps towards the protection of cattle and the promotion of animal husbandry.