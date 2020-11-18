Madhya Pradesh to get ‘Cow Cabinet’ for cattle care: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh government is setting up a ‘cow cabinet’ aimed at protection and promotion of cattle in the state. The group’s first meeting will be held later this week, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on November 18.

The chief minister said the animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmers welfare departments will be included in the cow cabinet. The chief minister did not provide more details of the new initiative.

The state government has been taking a number of steps towards the protection of cattle and the promotion of animal husbandry.

However, in August, the Chouhan-led government had allotted Rs 11 crore to the animal husbandry department for FY21, leaving the department with a shortfall of 90 percent from the Rs 132 crore that was allotted to it the previous year. The drop in funding had left the department with Rs 1.60 per day for the maintenance of more than 1.8 lakh cows in 1,300 shelters that are dependent on the money.