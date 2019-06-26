Madhya Pradesh set to become first state to enact law against cow vigilantism: Report

The newly-elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is set to frame a law against cow vigilantism, making it the first state in the country to do so.

Sources told The Indian Express that the state government has proposed to amend the anti-cow slaughter act to make those who indulge in violence a punishable offence.

The report suggested that those caught violating the law or damaging property could be awarded a jail term of up to three years for the first offence and up to five years for the second offence. The cabinet is likely to clear the amendment soon.

Currently, offences related to cow vigilantism are dealt under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In July 2018, a Supreme Court Bench headed by the then chief justice Dipak Misra had said, “horrendous acts of mobocracy” cannot be allowed to overrun the law of the land.

In a strongly-worded verdict, the bench had attributed “rising intolerance and growing polarization” to the rising incidents of lynching and mob violence, asserting that such incidents “cannot become the normal way of life”.

The Supreme Court, at that time, had directed the Parliament to enact stern laws so as to provide “preventive, remedial and punitive measures” to deal with cow vigilantism and mob lynching.