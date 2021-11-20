Madhya Pradesh sees second death of fully vaccinated person due to COVID-19 within week

(Image: Reuters)

A 54-year-old woman, who had received both the doses of an anti-coronavirus vaccine, died of COVID-19 in Bhopal, taking the number of fully vaccinated persons succumbing to the infection to two in Madhya Pradesh within a week, officials said.

Bhopal's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, confirmed to PTI that the woman, who died due to the infection in Bhopal's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), had taken both the jabs.

Despite repeated attempts, the AIIMS public relations cell and management did not respond to calls.

When contacted, a family member of the deceased woman, who is a renowned doctor in Bhopal, said she was admitted to the AIIMS after testing positive for coronavirus on November 15. ''She was 54 and died in AIIMS, Bhopal around 12.30 am during the intervening night of Thursday-Friday. She was completely healthy with no co-morbidities. She was having a problem of mild blood pressure, which is normal,'' he said.

The woman's husband is also a doctor with the MP government.

This is the second death of a fully vaccinated person COVID-19 patient in Madhya Pradesh within a week. On Sunday night, a 69-year-old fully vaccinated man died of the infection in Indore city, the worst affected city in the state by the pandemic.

Till Friday evening, Madhya Pradesh recorded 7,92,999 coronavirus positive cases and 10,525 deaths.