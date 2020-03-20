App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh sees first Covid-19 cases; four test positive for novel coronavirus in Jabalpur



PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton


The first cases of coronavirus were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Four persons from Jabalpur city in the state tested positive for the virus, said a senior official.

These patients included three members of a family which had returned from Dubai recently, Jabalpurcollector Bharat Yadav said.

The fourth person had returned from Germany, he added.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 09:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Madhya Pradesh

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.