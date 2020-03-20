Madhya Pradesh sees first Covid-19 cases; four test positive for novel coronavirus in Jabalpur

These patients included three members of a family which had returned from Dubai recently, Jabalpurcollector Bharat Yadav said.
The first cases of coronavirus were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.
Four persons from Jabalpur city in the state tested positive for the virus, said a senior official.
These patients included three members of a family which had returned from Dubai recently, Jabalpurcollector Bharat Yadav said.
The fourth person had returned from Germany, he added.
First Published on Mar 20, 2020 09:33 pm