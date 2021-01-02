MARKET NEWS

Madhya Pradesh sees 731 new COVID-19 cases, 855 recoveries

With 26,144 new tests for coronavirus conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Madhya Pradesh so far has gone up to around 46.96 lakh.

PTI
January 02, 2021 / 08:05 PM IST
Representational image

Madhya Pradesh on January 2 reported 731 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,43,302, health officials said.

With nine more people succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll rose to 3,627, they said. A total of 855 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,30,586.

Of the new fatalities, three persons died in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Vidisha while one each succumbed to the viral infection in Gwalior and Harda, the official said. Indore reported 183 new cases in the day and Bhopal 173. The number of cases in Indore rose to 55,320, including 880 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 39,601 with 581 fatalities.

Indore now has 2,835 active cases and Bhopal 1,998. With 26,144 new tests for coronavirus conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Madhya Pradesh so far has gone up to around 46.96 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,43,302, new cases 731, death toll 3,627, recovered 2,30,586, active cases 9089, number of tests so far 46,96,542.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh.Coronavirus
first published: Jan 2, 2021 08:06 pm

