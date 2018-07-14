App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh scribe death case: Autopsy reveals broken bones, suicide angle being probed

Deputy Inspector General of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra said the initial surmise was that 55-year-old Yagnik may have died of a heart attack. An inquiry has been initiated into the journalist's death from the angle of suicide he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Fresh investigation has been initiated into the death of Dainik Bhaskar group editor Kalpesh Yagnik after the post-mortem report revealed several broken bones and the suicide angle is being looked into, a senior police official said today.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra said the initial surmise was that 55-year-old Yagnik may have died of a heart attack. An inquiry has been initiated into the journalist's death from the angle of suicide, he said.

Mishra said that the police have, however, not found any suicide note.

"The post-mortem report shows many broken bones," he said.

The police now suspect that Yagnik jumped off the roof of the three-storey building on A B Road here that houses the offices of the newspaper, the official said.

He said that the evidence gathered from the spot, including Yagnik's shoes, which were found on the terrace of the building, has been sent for forensic examination.

On July 12, Yagnik was rushed to a private hospital in the city's Vijaynagar area from the newspaper office at around 10:30 pm after he suffered a cardiac arrest, family sources had said.

He was declared dead at around 2 am on Friday. He is survived by his mother, wife and two daughters.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Tilak Nagar crematorium here yesterday.
First Published on Jul 14, 2018 05:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.