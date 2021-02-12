Madhya Pradesh police rescue 24, including 6 children, from bonded labour: Report

The Madhya Pradesh police has arrested one Roman Kanjar and three others from Guna district (214 km north of Bhopal) for illegally confining 24 bonded labourers, including six children, and abusing them, Hindustan Times reported.

Kanjar allegedly tortured the labourers by pouring hot oil on their hands, police said on February 11. The children have been rescued, they added.

Their plight came to light when 11 of the 24 confined individuals – belonging to the Sehariya tribe, escaped captivity by Kanjar and his associates in Raghogarh area of the district and approached the police. The complaint led to the rescue of the remaining 13 individuals, including six children.

Raghogarh police station’s inspector Madan Mohan Malviya told the paper that main accused Kanjar has been arrested under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A separate FIR has also been filed under relevant Sections of Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act against Roman Kanjar, Nathua Kanjar, Jitendra Kanjar and Surendra Kanjar.

The 11 men from Sehariya tribe were drawn into bonded labour after their parents failed to repay sums of Rs 20,000-50,000 borrowed from the accused, said Narendra Bhadoriya, Guna district convenor of the Bonded Labour Liberation Front.

Bhadoriya added that whole families were kept under bonded labour with children used as herders and parents and youngsters are farm labourers.

Guna collector Kumar Purshottam informed that an inquiry has been set up, adding that certificates have been released to begin rehabilitation of the rescued labourers.