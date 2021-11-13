MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Madhya Pradesh: Online marijuana racket busted, 2 held; e-commerce firm under scanner

The accused were operating the racket through a leading e-commerce firm, which was getting two-thirds of the profits generated, the official said, adding that evidence was being collected to see if it could be prosecuted for providing a platform for such drug transactions.

PTI
November 13, 2021 / 09:45 PM IST
Representative image (Reuters/Carlos Jasso)

Representative image (Reuters/Carlos Jasso)

An online marijuana sale racket was busted by Bhind police in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, leading to the arrest of two persons and seizure of 20 kilograms of the contraband, an official said.

The accused were operating the racket through a leading e-commerce firm, which was getting two-thirds of the profits generated, the official said, adding that evidence was being collected to see if it could be prosecuted for providing a platform for such drug transactions.

"On a tip off, we arrested Kallu Pawaiya (30) and dhaba owner Brijendra Tomar (35) from Bhind Gwalior Road on Saturday and recovered 20 kilograms of marijuana," Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI.

"Kallu used to source the marijuana from Vishakhapatnam through a reputed international e-commerce firm to Gwalior, Bhopal, Kota, Agra and other areas of the country. Brijendra helped him in the business," he said.

Kallu has so far sold one tonne of the contraband and transacted business worth Rs 1.1 crore, the SP said. "Kallu ran his company under a fake name with PAN and GST number etc. The e-commerce firm got 66.66 per cent of profit from the illicit business. We are collecting evidence to prosecute the e-commerce company under section 29 (part of criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act," the SP added.
PTI
Tags: #Madhya Pradesh #marijuana
first published: Nov 13, 2021 09:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.