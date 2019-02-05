Madhya Pradesh makes 70% hiring of locals mandatory in state funded industries

The Madhya Pradesh government has made it mandatory for all state funded industries to hire 70 percent of their staff from within the state.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on February 4 announced on Twitter: “vachan patra ke vaadon par amal karte huye humne rajya sarkar dwara poshit sabhi udyogon mein 70 fisadi rojgar Madhya Pradesh ke sthaniya logon ke liye anivarya kar diya (Implementing the manifesto promise, we have made 70 percent employment to the local people of Madhya Pradesh in all industries funded by the state government mandatory).”

Nath had, in his first press conference after taking over as the state’s chief minister said that his government would have a new industrial policy to promote investment in the state and those who seek state incentives would have to comply with the rules.

"Our schemes of providing incentives of investment will only be imposed after 70 percent people from MP get employment,” he had said.



वचन पत्र के वादों पर अमल करते हुए हमने राज्य सरकार द्वारा पोषित सभी उद्योगों में 70 फीसदी रोजगार मध्यप्रदेश के स्थानीय लोगों के लिए अनिवार्य कर दिया pic.twitter.com/HH9ULxxDkW

— Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) February 4, 2019

He had also said: "Lot of industries are set up in which people from other states, like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, come to work. I do not want to criticise them, but the youth of Madhya Pradesh are deprived (of jobs)."

This 'job deprivation' remarks had drawn criticism, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (United) expressing their disapproval.

The government is however working on the industrial policy sticking on mandatory 70 percent employment to local youths to take advantage of the investment policies in the state.