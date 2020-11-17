Madhya Pradesh to table bill against 'love jihad' in next Assembly session; 5 years in jail for violators

The Madhya Pradesh government on November 17 said it would introduce a bill in the state assembly against 'love jihad', tightening the law and proposing five years of rigorous imprisonment for violators. The government, state home minister Narottam Mishra said, will also be making the charge a non-bailable offense.

"There will be provision to declare marriages taking place forcefully, out of fraud or by tempting someone, for religious conversion, null and void. Those assisting in committing this crime will also be considered a party to the crime," Mishra was quoted as saying by an Indian Express report.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said on November 2 that his government is planning to make legal arrangements to curb the alleged practice of 'love jihad' in the state.