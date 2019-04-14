App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta refuses to share details on IT searches against corrupt public servants

The Lokayukta said the information sought is in "question-answer" format. Therefore, it cannot be given.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta has refused to share details on search operations conducted by the Income Tax department against corrupt public servants of the state government citing an exemption clause under the RTI Act.

RTI activist Ajay Dubey had sought details related to search operations conducted by the Income Tax department from the Lokayukta.

He had also sought details of corruption cases registered by it since July 2017 among other information.

In its reply, the Lokayukta said the information sought is in “question-answer” format. Therefore, it cannot be given.

related news

It also cited Section 2 (F) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act and said the desired details do not constitute information mentioned in the transparency law.

The information thus cannot be constructed and cannot be given, the Lokayukta said.

The section describes “information" as any material in any form, including records, documents, memos, e-mails, opinions, advices, press releases, circulars, orders, logbooks, contracts, reports, papers, samples, models, data material held in any electronic form and information relating to any private body which can be accessed by a public authority under any other law for the time being in force.

To a query on sharing details on information given by the Income Tax department related to the search operations conducted against corrupt government employees, it said the information cannot be made public as its investigating arm — Special Police Establishment (SPE) — was exempt under the transparency law from disclosing such details.

“The Income Tax department shares details of search operations conducted against corrupt government employees with the Lokayukta of the state concerned so that it can also act against them. The Lokayukta has adopted anti-transparency attitude by blocking access to the information sought,” Dubey said.

The Income Tax department recently carried out raids at over 50 locations, including in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, against close aides of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on charges of tax evasion and hawala transactions.

Searches have detected wide spread and well-organized racket of collection of unaccounted cash of about Rs 281 crore through various persons in different walks of life including business, politics and public service, a press release issued by the Income Tax department in Delhi on April 8 had said.
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 10:58 am

tags #Lokayukta #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Want to work at Stark Industries with the Iron Man? Read this to know ...

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr can't wait to come to India

Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy ...

Deepika Padukone picks Peter Dundus for her red carpet appearance at C ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Chris Gayle’s 99 goes in vain as Virat Kohli, A ...

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

Star Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Ri ...

Prabhas debuts on Instagram and scores 7 lakh followers without a sing ...

Alia Bhatt has a smart response after Kangana Ranaut calls her Gully B ...

Mary Kom Belts out a Winning Rendition of What's Going On at Goa Fest

Pollard Hopes Winds of Change Help Regain His West Indies Berth

Smokey and the Bandit's Legendary 1979 Pontiac Trans Am to Go Under th ...

La Liga: Messi-less Barcelona Draw With Bottom-placed Huesca, Sevilla ...

Why Speculation of Chirag Paswan’s Shift to Another Lok Sabha Seat i ...

BSP Releases List of 16 Candidates, Brother of Jailed Don Among Contes ...

Premier League: Two Pogba Penalties Earn Sluggish Manchester United Wi ...

Prabhas' Instagram Profile Has 7 Lakh Followers Without a Single Post

2 ISL Finals and 1 Super Cup Final Later, FC Goa Have Their 1st Silver ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Indian politics proves that lack of formal education doesn't hinder pr ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Callously pushed into unemployment, Rajasthan's Giral village resident ...

What makes Marvel films so popular? Understanding the relationship bet ...

Brexit crisis reveals flaws in UK's political system as lawmakers stru ...

Premier League: Manchester United ride on Paul Pogba penalties to sink ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.