Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath meets Guv, says govt in majority; rules out floor test

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhavan on Monday night and later claimed his government enjoys majority, ruling out holding a floor test in the assembly.

Nath also dared the opposition BJP to table a no-confidence motion against his 15-month-old Congress government if they wanted to test its strength in the house.

I met the Governor and thanked him for his address on the opening day of the budget session. We are in a majority today so no question of a floor test.

"Those who claim that we dont have a majority should move a no-confidence motion against my government to get the floor test done, Nath told reporters after the meeting.

Nath's meeting with the governor at Raj Bhavan lasted for over half-an-hour.

The chief minister called on the governor after the latter shot off a fresh letter on Monday, directing the Nath government to hold a floor test on Tuesday.

The 15-month-old Nath government's stability has come under doubt due to resignation by 22 rebel Congress MLAs.