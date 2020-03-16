App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath meets Guv, says govt in majority; rules out floor test

Nath also dared the opposition BJP to table a no-confidence motion against his 15-month-old Congress government if they wanted to test its strength in the house.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhavan on Monday night and later claimed his government enjoys majority, ruling out holding a floor test in the assembly.

Nath also dared the opposition BJP to table a no-confidence motion against his 15-month-old Congress government if they wanted to test its strength in the house.

I met the Governor and thanked him for his address on the opening day of the budget session. We are in a majority today so no question of a floor test.

Close

"Those who claim that we dont have a majority should move a no-confidence motion against my government to get the floor test done, Nath told reporters after the meeting.

Nath's meeting with the governor at Raj Bhavan lasted for over half-an-hour.

The chief minister called on the governor after the latter shot off a fresh letter on Monday, directing the Nath government to hold a floor test on Tuesday.

The 15-month-old Nath government's stability has come under doubt due to resignation by 22 rebel Congress MLAs.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 10:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kamal Nath #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.