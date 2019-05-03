Madhya Pradesh is new ATM for Congress: BJP

App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

The BJP on May 3 attacked the Congress over unaccounted money being traced from "close associates" of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, saying the state has become a "new ATM" for the grand old party.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao alleged that the Congress dispensation in the state is "minting money and diverting government funds. Rs 281 crore unaccounted cash was traced from his close associates".

Describing Madhya Pradesh as a new ATM of Congress, Rao alleged that as per entries in a diary traced by Income Tax Department, senior Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Randeep Surjewala also got a cut from this unaccounted cash.

The Congress dismissed the charge, saying it was a sign of desperation of the ruling party. Senior party leader Anand Sharma said that raising these issues at this stage shows the mindset of the BJP and the ruling government which were panicking.
