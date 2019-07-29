App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh is country's 'tiger state' with 526 count: Report

MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath congratulated the people of the state and those managing its national parks, reserves, institutes and others establishments involved in tiger protection.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018 on Monday revealed that Madhya Pradesh was the country's "tiger state" with 526 of the big cats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 29 released the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018 and said the country has emerged as of one of the biggest and safest habitats for tigers in the world.

The tiger population in the country has grown from 1,400 in 2014 to 2,977 in 2019, according to the report.

MP had lost the coveted "tiger state" status to Karnataka in 2011. As per the 2018 report, Karnataka is a close second with 524 tigers, followed by Uttarakhand with 442.

MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath congratulated the people of the state and those managing its national parks, reserves, institutes and others establishments involved in tiger protection.

"Tigers are the state's pride and this government will focus on enhancing their numbers further," Nath said.

While congratulating the people of MP, state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal said it was alarming that 23 tigers had died in the state since October 1 last year.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #environment #India

