App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madhya Pradesh: Huge fire breaks out in Indore's hotel, no casualty reported

The blaze erupted in 'Golden Gate' hotel, located in Vijay Nagar area, and the flames spread rapidly across its four floors, a police official said, adding that thick smoke engulfed the entire premises.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A huge fire broke out in a city four-floor hotel in Indore today, police said.

No damage of life was reported, they said.

The blaze erupted in 'Golden Gate' hotel, located in Vijay Nagar area, and the flames spread rapidly across its four floors, a police official said, adding that thick smoke engulfed the entire premises.

Close

As soon as the fire was reported, those present in the hotel were evacuated and simultaneously, people in the adjoining residential buildings were also alerted, he said.

related news

According to eyewitnesses, fire brigade employees made hectic efforts to douse the flames which spread to inner areas of the hotel.

Indore Municipal Corporation's deputy commissioner Mahendra Singh Chauhan told PTI that the hotel comprised some restaurants and around 25 rooms.

"There is no information of any casualty so far," he said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet known.

Efforts were underway to douse the blaze, he said.

with PTI inputs

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 12:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Fire #India #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.