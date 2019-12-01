App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2019 07:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh HC reserves order on election petition against Pragya Thakur

Pragya Thakur, MP from Bhopal, has filed an application seeking to dismiss the petition,

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on November 30 reserved its order on an application filed by BJP MP Pragya Thakur seeking dismissal of a petition challenging her election to the Lok Sabha, her lawyer said.

Rakesh Dixit, a Bhopal-based journalist, has filed a petition alleging that Thakur sought votes on religious lines during her campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha election, and violated the Representation of the People Act.

Thakur, MP from Bhopal, has filed an application seeking to dismiss the petition, said her lawyer, former advocate general P K Kaurav.

Close

Kaurav said he argued that the petitioner did not submit any evidence to prove the authenticity of videos of the purported speeches delivered by Thakur.

The videos were downloaded from YouTube, so supporting evidence was necessary, the lawyer said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 1, 2019 07:39 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pragya Thakur

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.