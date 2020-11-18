Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and three other states plan laws against ‘love jihad’

Multiple states in India – especially those governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – are weighing laws against ‘love jihad’.

The term “love jihad” has been used by right-wing groups opposing what they say is "forced" inter-faith marriage. It is frequently used by Hindutva organisations to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to marry women from other religions mainly to convert them to Islam.

The Union Home Ministry informed the Lok Sabha in February that there was no definition for the term under the current laws in India.

Here are the states that are mulling a law against ‘love jihad’:

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government said on November 17 that it would introduce a bill in the Legislative Assembly against ‘love jihad’, tightening the law and proposing five years of rigorous imprisonment for violators.

The government, Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, would also make the charge a non-bailable offence.

The bill would have a provision for five years' rigorous imprisonment for violators, and the charge would be cognizable and non-bailable. The District Collector would have to be notified a month before an inter-faith marriage is formalised, according to the proposed legislation. More details of the Bill are likely to be clear when it is tabled in the assembly.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on November 2 said his government will make legal arrangements to curb the alleged practice of love jihad in the state. "There will be no jihad in the name of love, whoever does such an act will be set right. Legal arrangements will be made for this," Chouhan had said.

Haryana

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij also announced on November 17 that a committee will be set up to draft a "strict" law against "love jihad". Vij also said that Haryana will study laws made by other states in this regard.

He said that "with the enactment of this law, strict action will be taken against any person who is found indulging in religious conversion by pressuring, tempting someone or is involved in any kind of conspiracy or tries to do so in the name of love".

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on October 31 said his government would come out with a law to deal with "love jihad" and used the Hindu funeral chant 'Ram Naam Satya Hai' to threaten those who don't respect their daughters and sisters.

Welcoming the Allahabad High Court ruling declaring that conversion for the sole purpose of marriage is not valid, the chief minister also said posters would be put up of those involved in "love jihad".

"We will bring an effective law. It is my warning to those who play with the honour and dignity of sisters and daughters by hiding their real names and identities, If they do not mend their ways, their 'Ram Naam Satya' journey will start," Adityanath said.

Assam

Stating that the BJP-led Assam government is seeing an emergence of "two or three new trends", the state's Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government would be cracking down on "marriages by deception".

"In Assam, we are seeing the emergence of two to three new trends. Many Muslim boys create fake Facebook accounts with Hindu names and post pictures of themselves at temples. A girl gets married to one such boy, only to discover later that he is not from the same religion," Sarma alleged.

"Our culture is facing cultural aggression. After falling prey to love jihad, girls have to face talaq. If any Assamese girl is trolled, harassed, or becomes victim of love jihad on social media by people of hidden identity, we will put them in prison," Sarma had said.

Karnataka

On November 6, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa became the latest BJP CM to allege "religious conversion in the name of love jihad".

"In recent days there are media reports about religious conversion in the name of love jihad in Karnataka. I have discussed this with officials before coming here. What other states have done or not done is a different matter, but in Karnataka we will have to put an end to it," Yediyurappa said, adding that the state government will take strong measures in this regard.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on November 4 said the state government was considering a law against religious conversion for the sake of marriage.