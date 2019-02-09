App
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh govt transfers 221 cops, including 34 IPS officers

The transfers were announced in two orders issued by the state's Home department on February 8 evening and February 9 morning.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government has transferred 221 police personnel, comprising 34 Indian Police Service (IPS) and 187 state police service (SPS) officials, across the state.

The transfers were announced in two orders issued by the state's Home department on February 8 evening and February 9 morning.

According to the circular, the 187 SPS officers transferred comprise 35 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and 152 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) rank officials.

MR Krishna, a 1985 batch IPS officer, was appointed the chairman of MP Police Housing Corporation, a post earlier held by Rishi Kumar Shukla, who recently took over as CBI director.

Ruchi Vardhan Mishra was appointed Indore's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), it said.

The MP government also appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) for nine districts comprising Indore (East), Dewas, Katni, Hoshangabad, Datia, Narsinghpur, Dindori, Agar Malwa and Harda.
First Published on Feb 9, 2019 05:32 pm

