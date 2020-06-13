App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh govt to organise job fairs for labourers

These job fairs will be held from the third week of June, a public relations department official said.

PTI
Representative Image

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to organise employment fairs across the state for labourers, including the migrant workers who returned home from different states after losing their jobs during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said.

"Labourers who have registered themselves with the government would be invited to the fairs to interact with the employers like factory owners, contractors, builders and placement agencies," he said.

Close

The government will make arrangements to ferry the workers to such fairs and back home. They will be provided with food and water during the events, he added.

related news

According to the official, social distancing and other standard operating procedures would be maintained at these fairs to curb the virus spread.

District collectors will preside over these job fairs in their respective areas.

In a related development, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Rozgar Setu Portal launched three days ago has started paying dividends.

Through this portal, 302 migrant labourers have found jobs, he said in a statement.

According to him, 10,000 employers have registered themselves on the portal.

These employers included MSME, factories, commercial establishments, contractors, builders and placement agencies, he said.

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 09:53 am

tags #coronavirus #India #labourers #migrant workers

