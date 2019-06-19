App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh govt fixes Rs 5000 as minimum aid to calamity-hit farmers

Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput also said that the government has taken several administrative steps including filling up vacant posts of Patwaris (revenue officials) for speedy work.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh June 19 announced to provide Rs 5000 in minimum compensation to the small and marginal farmers in the event of crop loss due to natural calamities.

Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput also said that the government has taken several administrative steps including filling up vacant posts of Patwaris (revenue officials) for speedy work.

The Kamal Nath-led government recently completed six months in power.

Close

"The state government has decided that minimum compensation for the small and marginal farmers would be Rs 5000 in case of crop loss due to a natural calamity. We have made amendments to this effect in rules," Rajput told a press conference.

related news

The minister said the government had also taken measures like filling up vacant posts of Patwaris to fast track the redressal of matters pertaining to land.

"As per a pilot project being launched in two districts of the state, Patwariswould be given laptops for expediting processing of the land-related applications," he said.

The minister further said that the government had initiated a process to take back about 1000 acres of vacant land lying unused in the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) campus in Bhopal.

The government has written a letter to Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in this regard.

"The land was allotted to BHEL at the time of its inception but it is still lying unused," Rajput said about the purpose behind reclaiming the land.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.