Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 06:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Governor: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel takes additional charge

Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Ajay Kumar Mittal administered the oath of office to Patel in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, some other state politicians and officials

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on July 1 took oath as governor of Madhya Pradesh at a ceremony at Raj Bhawan.

Patel was given additional charge as Madhya Pradesh governor following the illness of Lalji Tandon.

Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Ajay Kumar Mittal administered the oath of office to Patel in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, some other state politicians and officials, the Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

Patel had served as Madhya Pradesh governor earlier too, before her appointment as Uttar Pradesh governor.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 05:30 pm

