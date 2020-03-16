Live now
Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis LIVE Updates: Govt running away from floor test, says Leader of Opposition
Live updates of the Madhya Pradesh political crisis. CM Kamal Nath has been asked by the Governor to take a floor test today. It remains unclear if it will happen.
Madhya Pradesh's Governor Lalji Tandon had asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to take a floor test in the Legislative Assembly today. However, after meeting the Governor late last night, Nath said that the Speaker will take a call on that.The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is precariously placed after 22 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), considered close to Jyotiraditya Scindia submitted their resignation. Catch the latest updates here:
BJP MLAs return to Bhopal after 5 days in Haryana
Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis LIVE Updates | Gopal Bhargav, Leader of Opposition in Assembly to ANI: The state government is running away from facing the floor test but it cannot be saved from collapsing as a good number of MLAs are against it. Government has been defeated morally and the Chief Minister should resign on moral ground.
Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis LIVE Updates | 16 MLAs ask speaker to accept their resignations
Sixteen of the 22 Congress MLAs who quit the Madhya Pradesh Assembly after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia revolted and joined the BJP have requested Legislative Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati to accept their resignations.
In their letters to the speaker, the MLAs said they were unable to be present in person before him due to the "poor" law and order situation in the state. The Speaker has already accepted resignations of the other six MLAs. (Input from PTI)
Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis LIVE Updates | How the numbers stack up:
Total strength of the Assembly: 230 MLAs
Current strength: 227 MLAs (two have passed away, one suspended)
Congress-led government: 120 MLAs (Congress – 114, others – 6)
Current majority mark: 114
Number of Congress MLAs who have submitted their resignation: 22
Resignations accepted so far: 6
Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis LIVE Updates | Assembly agenda skips mention of floor test
Holding of a floor test today, as directed by Governor Lalji Tandon, has found no mention in the List of Business (LoB) issued by the state Assembly secretariat last night.
The LoB has mentioned only about the Governor's customary address on the first day of the Budget session and the motion of thanks. (Input from PTI)
Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis LIVE Updates | Madhya Pradesh Governor has written to the Chief Minister stating that for voting during the floor test in the Legislative Assembly should be done by the 'raising of hands' method, news agency ANI has reported.
The letter also states that BJP has mentioned in a letter to the Governor that electronic voting system is not available in the Assembly.
Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis LIVE Updates | Madhya Pradesh BJP MLAs return to Bhopal after 5 days in Haryana
BJP MLAs returned to Bhopal early this morning in a chartered aircraft after spending five days at a resort in Haryana.
The party had taken its MLAs to the Manesar resort on March 10 in a bid to keep it is flock together amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma told news agency ANI: They (rebel Congress MLAs who are in Bengaluru) are being hypnotized and terrorised and are not allowed by (some people) to come to the state, their families are being harassed.
Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis LIVE Updates | The Congress has alleged that these 22 MLAs who submitted their resignations are being held "captive" by the BJP.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati has accepted the resignations of six of these MLAs.
Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis LIVE Updates | The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is precariously placed after 22 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA), considered close to Jyotiraditya Scindia submitted their resignation. Scindia had joined the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 11.
Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis LIVE Updates | However, it remains unclear it that would happen today. After meeting the Governor late last night, Nath told reporters that the decision to call for a floor test and when rests with the Speaker, who will take a call on the matter.