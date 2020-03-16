Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis LIVE Updates: Govt running away from floor test, says Leader of Opposition

Madhya Pradesh's Governor Lalji Tandon had asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to take a floor test in the Legislative Assembly today. However, after meeting the Governor late last night, Nath said that the Speaker will take a call on that.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is precariously placed after 22 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), considered close to Jyotiraditya Scindia submitted their resignation.