Mar 17, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Madhya Pradesh government crisis LIVE updates: Kamal Nath never heard us even for 15 minutes, Scindia is our leader, say rebel MLAs
LIVE updates of the Madhya Pradesh political crisis. SC is expected to hear BJP's plea seeking direction from the apex court to the Kamal Nath government to hold a trust vote.
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has issued a fresh directive to beleaguered Chief Minister Kamal Nath to hold a floor test in the assembly today as a 'letter war' raged between the two constitutional functionaries amid political turmoil in the state.The Supreme Court is set to hear the Bharatiya Janata Party’s plea today, which seeks direction from the apex court to the Congress government to hold a trust vote. Catch the latest updates here:
Kamal Nath never heard us even for 15 minutes: Rebel MLA
Nath meets Guv; rules out floor test
Rebel Congress and Scindia loyalist MLA Imarti Devi in Bengaluru: We will discuss upon joining the BJP only when we return to Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh MLA Govind Singh Rajput in Bengaluru, Karnataka: Kamal Nath Ji never heard us even for 15 minutes. Then whom should we talk to for development work in our constituency?
Returning officer AP Singh yesterday asked representatives of two Rajya Sabha nominees of the BJP, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, to give replies today to written objections submitted against their nomination papers.
Two Congress candidates for the March 26 Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya, yesterday filed written objections against BJP nominees Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki, seeking that their nomination papers be rejected on certain grounds. (Input from PTI)
The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government's stability in Madhya Pradesh has come under doubt due to resignation by 22 rebel Congress MLAs.
Kamal Nath meets Governor; rules out floor test
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhavan last night and later claimed his government enjoys majority, ruling out holding a floor test in the assembly. Nath also dared the opposition BJP to table a no-confidence motion against his 15-month-old Congress government if they wanted to test its strength in the house.
