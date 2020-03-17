Madhya Pradesh government crisis LIVE updates: Kamal Nath never heard us even for 15 minutes, Scindia is our leader, say rebel MLAs

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has issued a fresh directive to beleaguered Chief Minister Kamal Nath to hold a floor test in the assembly today as a 'letter war' raged between the two constitutional functionaries amid political turmoil in the state.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the Bharatiya Janata Party’s plea today, which seeks direction from the apex court to the Congress government to hold a trust vote.